https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-jamie-harrison-south-carolina/2020/10/01/id/989870

A GOP super PAC is gearing up to launch a $10 million ad campaign in South Carolina in an effort to help increase Sen. Lindsey Graham’s reelection chances, The Hill reports.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which has ties to Republican Senate leadership, will deploy a three-week television and radio ad campaign starting Saturday.

Recent polling shows Graham is in a tight race with Democrat Jaime Harrison. Two recent polls show the candidates are in a statistical tie.

Harrison has also hauled in a significant amount of cash as the election nears. According to The Hill, he raised $10.6 million just in the month of August. When a poll conducted last month showed how close the race was, he brought in $2 million in two days, according to The Hill.

In an effort to boost Harrison’s odds of winning, Democrat groups have committed to their own ad blitzes. Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced a seven-figure investment on his behalf. The Senate Majority PAC put in another $6.5 million.

Republicans, including Graham himself, have appeared on Fox News asking for monetary donations.

“The far-left money spigot has been turned on for liberal lobbyist Jamie Harrison, and now he’s flooding South Carolina with his liberal donors’ funds. Our investment is an insurance policy helping South Carolinians understand Harrison is not the candidate he portrays himself to be — he is a hardcore liberal bought and paid for by his out of state donors who support a radical agenda,” SLF President Steven Law said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

