According to leaked talking points obtained by NBC News, the Trump administration ordered Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to defend 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in talking points.

The talking points reportedly instructed federal officials to tell the truth about Rittenhouse, namely that he “took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners.” The talking points also defended Patriot Prayer, a Christian group that regularly stands and fights against ANTIFA terrorists in Portland, Ore.

“Kyle was seen being chased and attacked by rioters before allegedly shooting three of them, killing two,” the talking points said.

“Subsequent video has emerged reportedly showing that there were ‘multiple gunmen’ involved, which would lend more credence to the self-defense claims,” they continued.

The talking points also suggested that federal officials tell media vultures “that Rittenhouse, just like everyone else in America, is innocent until proven guilty and deserves a fair trial based on all the facts, not just the ones that support a certain narrative. This is why we try the accused in the court of law, not the star chamber of public opinion.”

They were also reportedly instructed to say: “This is also why we need to stop the violence in our cities. Chaotic and violent situations lead to chaotic, violent and tragic outcomes. Everyone needs law and order.”

Obama-era officials are up in arms that the feds are actually telling the truth to the people in the Trump administration.

“It is as unprecedented as it is wrong,” said Peter Boogaard, who was the Homeland Security mouthpiece for the Obama regime.

Big League Politics has reported on Rittenhouse’s fight for justice after being charged with murder for having to shoot his way out of a mob while engaging in community self-defense in Kenosha, Wisc.:

The attorney for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday to defend his client against a smear campaign meant to destroy his reputation as he faces first-degree murder charges for shooting three communists at a riot in Kenosha, Wisc. last week. “This is 100 percent self-defense,” Rittenhouse’s lawyer John Pierce said. “The only individuals Kyle shot were the three individuals attacking him and putting him at risk. This is a 17-year-old kid, this is amazing what he did.” Pierce explained that Rittenhouse was being menaced by pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum, who is now dead. Rosenbaum was “leading the attack” and “began to assault him from behind, attempted to take his weapon, take his firearm, and Kyle, when he turned, he instantaneously had no choice but to defend himself by firing because he was in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.” “They began screaming that Kyle needed to be killed, and they were going to kill him. They started relentlessly hunting him as prey as he ran down the street attempting to retreat,” Pierce said. Pierce said that the individuals who were attacking Rittenhouse ought to be charged, and the fact that Rittenhouse is in jail right now is a disgrace. “Where are the charges for aggravated assault against Kyle Rittenhouse? Where are the charges for arson in our cities? Where are the charges for rioting? Where are the charges for crossing state lines? And where are the charges against the people who are funding this activity?” Pierce asked. “Why is [Kyle] the one sitting in jail tonight as forces within this country sickeningly attempt to find a way to bring harm to him while he’s in detention?” he continued. “It is sickening,” Carlson responded… Rittenhouse has become a cult hero because he took a stand against ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter terrorists at war with the Bill of Rights and Constitution. The silent majority stands behind Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Trump administration has Rittenhouse’s back, and President Trump refused to condemn him while being pressed at the debate earlier this week. The liberals are angry that their wannabe genocide is not going to plan.

