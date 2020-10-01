https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/harris-poll-covid-19/2020/10/01/id/989797

Nearly 8 in 10 people are worried about the safety of a coronavirus vaccine if it is quickly approved by the government, according to a new survey.

Results in the Harris poll, reported by Axios:

79% said they would be worried about how safe a COVID-19 vaccine would be if it is quickly approved for use.

75% said they are concerned that politics, not science, is behind the push to come up with a vaccine.

54% said they would get a vaccine as soon as they can.

58% of parents said they would get their kids vaccinated as soon as they can.

The Trump administration has pushed for months for a vaccine to be developed as soon as possible. President Donald Trump has said one could be ready before the Nov. 3 election, a claim some public health experts have contradicted.

The Harris poll results did not include information about the sample size or the margin of error.

