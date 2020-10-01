https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/01/hello-9-1-1-kayleigh-mcenany-bodies-journo-john-roberts-over-his-question-about-trump-and-white-supremacists/

At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ John Roberts asked Kayleigh McEnany “for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection […] does the president denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all its forms?”

Here’s how McEnany answered his question:

. @PressSec just torched the media, did their job for them when they’ve failed to do so, and then walked out of the room. pic.twitter.com/Y7CzEa8UaH — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020

Apparently Roberts wasn’t satisfied with McEnany’s response:

Fox News’ John Roberts just had a meltdown after being criticized for repeatedly asking @PressSec to denounce white supremacy: “For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking the question, I don’t care… Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it.” pic.twitter.com/kqxBxhh5be — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020

For what it’s worth, McEnany is tired, too. Tired of purported journalists like John Roberts who think it’s more important to push a narrative than to do actual journalism.

But despite her annoyance, McEnany is still willing to help Roberts out:

.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago… accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020

Kyra Phillips is an ABC News investigated correspondent. And she is indeed Roberts’ wife.

Well, this is awkward.

On the right: Trump denounces white supremacy on Wednesday while speaking to John Roberts’ wife On the left: 24 hours later, John Roberts wonders why Trump hasn’t denounced white supremacists pic.twitter.com/QQScmahzt8 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020

Oh man.

Ouch — nunoyobiz (@halpin_bob) October 1, 2020

Oh snap…. — Ben (@bentleyskrehart) October 1, 2020

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) October 1, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet featuring video.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

