At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ John Roberts asked Kayleigh McEnany “for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection […] does the president denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all its forms?”
Here’s how McEnany answered his question:
. @PressSec just torched the media, did their job for them when they’ve failed to do so, and then walked out of the room. pic.twitter.com/Y7CzEa8UaH
Apparently Roberts wasn’t satisfied with McEnany’s response:
Fox News’ John Roberts just had a meltdown after being criticized for repeatedly asking @PressSec to denounce white supremacy:
“For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking the question, I don’t care… Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it.” pic.twitter.com/kqxBxhh5be
LOL. Trump broke John Roberts. pic.twitter.com/ScAvspSnrK
For what it’s worth, McEnany is tired, too. Tired of purported journalists like John Roberts who think it’s more important to push a narrative than to do actual journalism.
But despite her annoyance, McEnany is still willing to help Roberts out:
.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago… accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI
Kyra Phillips is an ABC News investigated correspondent. And she is indeed Roberts’ wife.
Just now: @realDonaldTrump tells me he DENOUNCES white supremacists @ABCPolitics @ABCNewsLive @ABCWorldNews @ABC @johnrobertsFox pic.twitter.com/8AxB6I2RjJ
Well, this is awkward.
On the right: Trump denounces white supremacy on Wednesday while speaking to John Roberts’ wife
On the left: 24 hours later, John Roberts wonders why Trump hasn’t denounced white supremacists pic.twitter.com/QQScmahzt8
