The Commission on Presidential Debates announced its three moderators for this year’s planned debates in early September.

Chris Wallace from FOX News — a major Trump hater, Kristen Welker from NBC, another far left Trump-hater and Steve Scully from C-SPAN will moderate this year’s debates.

Wallace is a complete anti-Trumper. he completely took sides, jumped into the debate and humiliated himself and the FOX News channel with his horrible bias and lies. The far left FOX News host ruined FOX News Sunday and made it unwatchable. Wallace famously attacked President Trump in December saying, “I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

Kristen Welker from NBC is a member of the White House Press Corps, a horribly hostile Trump-hating group that thought it was funny to ridicule the president’s White House Spokeswoman on her looks at their annual dinner while she sat on the stage.

And Steve Scully, the moderator for the second debate next week, has an interesting resume. He was a former intern for JOE BIDEN!

Scully received an undergraduate degree with honors in communication and political science from American University in Washington, D.C. During his degree he completed a study abroad program at the University of Copenhagen, served as an intern with Senator Joe Biden [5], and in Sen. Ted Kennedy’s media affairs office.

Just in case far left Wikipedia deletes Scully’s links to Joe Biden here is a screen shot from his page:

Steve Scully tweeted this love note out to Joe Biden in 2016.

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

