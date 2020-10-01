https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hope-hicks-tests-positive-coronavirus-air-force-one-president-trump-three-times-week/

Trump campaign advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Hicks was on Air Force One three times this week with President Trump.

President Trump tweeted the news tonight.

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump will self-quarantine until they get their test results.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This will likely affect the president’s campaign schedule for the near future.

