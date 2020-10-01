https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hope-hicks-tests-positive-coronavirus-air-force-one-president-trump-three-times-week/

Trump campaign advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Hicks was on Air Force One three times this week with President Trump.

President Trump tweeted the news tonight.

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump will self-quarantine until they get their test results.

This will likely affect the president’s campaign schedule for the near future.

