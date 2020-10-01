https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-dems-pass-largely-symbolic-covid-19-relief-bill-after-talks-with-white-house-break-down

The Democratic-held House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday, which has been described as “largely symbolic” considering not a single Republican voted for the bill following failed talks with the White House on a bipartisan plan.

What are the details?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin have restarted negotiations in recent days to reach a plan that the two sides have been battling over since early August, Bloomberg reported.

After failing to reach an agreement following talks this week, Democrats passed their own version of a stimulus plan that Roll Call referred to as “a largely symbolic expression of frustration.”

According to The Washington Examiner, the legislation was pushed through ahead of Democrats “hitting the campaign trail” before the November 3rd election.

The outlet noted:

The $2.2 trillion measure stands little chance of ever becoming law. Senate Republicans have already indicated they won’t consider the bill, and it is far more costly than a White House offer of roughly $1.6 trillion.

The House measure passed 214-207, with no Republicans voting for the package and 18 Democrats bucking their party and rejecting it.

But top Democrats promised that discussions for a bipartisan deal would continue regardless of the passage of their version of the relief package.

“I thought it was really important to formally put forth the work of our chairs, which is excellent and which meets the needs,” Pelosi reasoned, saying, “It sets an example.”

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) insisted, “Negotiations are ongoing right now, and I hope we will reach a bipartisan agreement. We also want to let the American people know where we stand. We believe this bill is a reasonable compromise.”

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the legislation a “liberal wish list.”

He also tweeted out a video of his speech on the floor of the lower chamber in opposition of bill, saying, “Pay attention to who votes for this bill tonight—It would hand out taxpayer-funded checks to illegal immigrants while removing $600 million in funding for law enforcement.”

McCarthy added, “Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats aren’t serious about helping Americans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

