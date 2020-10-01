https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/01/how-about-no-nbc-news-natsec-contributor-frank-figliuzzi-suggests-bipartisan-committee-to-vet-future-potus-candidates-video/

America’s facing a presidential crisis, and we’ve got to do something before it gets any worse.

NBC News natsec contributor Frank Figliuzzi’s come up with a possible solution.

Before you roll your eyes, hear him out:

OK, you can roll your eyes now.

Was it this one?

Well, in any event, Figliuzzi’s proposal is indeed dumb. Incredibly dumb. Especially when you consider his background:

One could certainly argue that Figliuzzi is counter-intelligent.

Thank you for your input, Frank, but if it’s all the same to you …

