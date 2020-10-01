https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/havent-heard-anything-coherent-black-billionaire-robert-johnson-slams-joe-biden-democrat-partys-plans-america-video/

BET founder Robert Johnson went on CNBC on Wednesday following the first presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Johnson told CNBC, “Where I come out as a businessman, I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know anytime of the week.”

He went on to say, “I absolutely do not know what a Presiden Biden would do. I haven’t heard anything coherent about what he said he’d do.”

Johnson went on to say, “As for black Americans we vote consistently 90% for Democrats. But if we don’t get clear and concise direction on the benefit of changing courses at this time. Again, I am speaking as a business person. I would rather know who I am going to deal with in the White House. I want to know what regulatory decisions they’re going to make. What fiscal policy decisions. What monetary policy decisions they’re going to make than be taking a chance.”

TRENDING: Leftist Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo Wants to Watch His Political Opponents Get Lined Up Against a Wall and Shot in the “Revolution”

It’s safe to say Johnson is not impressed with China Joe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

