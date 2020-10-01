https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/ilhan-omar-lashes-project-veritas-response-bombshell-ballot-harvesting-videos-people-disgusting-video/

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday responded to bombshell ballot harvesting videos released by Project Veritas.

In case you missed it, James O’Keefe released undercover videos showing an Ilhan Omar-connected harvester SEEN exchanging $200 for each General Election ballot. “We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “Ilhan Omar is the one who came up with all this.”

This is by far some of O’Keefe’s best work yet.

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/mCoCn3ryVK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

MSNBC labeled Project Veritas a “conspiracy theory silo” when teeing up Ilhan Omar with a softball question about the ballot harvesting videos.

“These people are disgusting,” Omar said lashing out at O’Keefe, Trump, and the conservative media for daring to report on the evidence of her campaign’s ballots-for-cash scheme.

The evidence is ON TAPE.

Of course MSNBC covered for her as she played the ‘Somali refugee’ victim card and called the conservative media a bunch of conspiracy theorists.

Ilhan Omar also bragged about the record number of votes cast for her during the primaries. Isn’t that an inadvertent admission that her goons harvested ballots to boost her numbers?

MSNBC forced to cover(critical mass) but labels @Project_Veritas a “conspiracy theory silo” when questioning @IlhanMN over our bombshell #BallotHarvesting videos…she blows it off, calls us disgusting…but the evidence is overwhelming and ON TAPE. These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/XioU24t3vq — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 1, 2020

