Following Tuesday night’s debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden there has been a surprising level of agreement from people, on two facets. One, regardless of political affiliation, everybody seemed to assess that display was a tire fire inside a dumpster pushed down a mountainside.

Less uniformly agreed upon, but certainly a large factor, was the manner the press has come out and made it clear they can only see this election in one fashion. Whether through the insipid fact-checking they performed on President Trump’s comments from the night, or the sheer lack of curiosity in looking into Biden’s numerous falsehoods, the media is looking like a herd of partisan oxen.

Distinguishing oneself from this rabble is tough work, but over at the Washington Post Josh Rogin manages to do just that with his version of a ”fact check. Josh took exception with a comment Trump made about Hunter Biden’s military service.

Trump is wrong, Hunter Biden was not “dishonorably discharged” from the Navy. He was administratively separated after failing a drug test. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 30, 2020

Oh…kay then. We can only guess that one of those is better than the other…is his point? It is not too clear.

I’m a freaking magician for calling this ridiculous argument but I just wanna know if you’re going to stick with it @joshrogin because I hope you do. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 1, 2020

Is he trying to help or hurt with that hairsplitting? It’s a bad conduct either way.

Weren’t the circumstances surrounding the commission itself only something a child of “white privilege” gets? It seemed shady…

A potentially hilarious political career, tragically cut short. — Dr. Gonzo (@DrGonzoB522) October 1, 2020

Practically a saint…🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) October 1, 2020

It’s not a termination, it’s an involuntary vocational abandonment provoked by higher authorities absent inclusionary involvement with any affected parties. — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) October 1, 2020

It almost appears that Josh believes this euphemism employment is a beneficial way to dress up the fact that the car wreck known as Hunter Biden was pitched from the military over cocaine use.

Josh, thanks for that insight. Since Hunter was only discharged for failing a drug test, will WaPo be recommending him for some sort of award for transitioning from the military to international oil and gas expert ? — TruthSeeker (@EngagedPatriot) October 1, 2020

and any one failing a drug test in the navy that does not have million dollar lawyers or a political father is …. oh yeah dishonorably discarded — thanks for demonstrating the two tiered justice in this country. one set of laws for politically connected and one for the rest — Julius Delpheki (@JDelpheki) October 1, 2020

And there is where Josh misses everything about his strained efforts — he manages to reveal even more unsavory elements behind Hunter’s discharge. Uh, that is, his compelled dismissal from servitude…???

I’m sure that his discharge type had nothing to do with Daddy being VP. Hunter received special dispensation to get into the military at 43 years of age, and received special dispensation to get out.

Druggies usually get other than honorable discharges.https://t.co/bU7HlwpIOC — The Doctor (@TennantRob) October 1, 2020

Actually there’s 3 ways to be discharged from the military 1. Honorable 2. Other than Honorable 3. Dishonorable All 3 are administrative actions. What’s his DD214 say and I can guarantee it doesn’t say “Administrative Action” ? — De Oppresso Liber JoeHos18 (@joehos18) October 1, 2020

Do you clowns EVER EVER EVER actually look shit up? Administrative Discharge can cover ANY type of discharge, it’s just a more expeditious process that avoids court martial. So he was booted for doing cocaine, you think that’s an HONORABLE thing to be discharged for? #liars — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) October 1, 2020

Kicked out of the Navy for doing drugs works fine for me. — Daren Sorenson (@DarenSorenson) October 1, 2020

Yes, this sounds SO much better…according to Josh.

