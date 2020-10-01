https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/incredible-video-perp-with-giant-knife-charges-chicago-cop-shot-15-times-before-falling-warning-graphic/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Incredible video released tonight. Chicago police officers confront a man wanted for stabbing a citizen nearby. Perp has a large knife, overcomes the Tazer and then charges the female sergeant.

He is shot 15 times before falling. No word if the officer was stabbed.

Reaction on twitter…