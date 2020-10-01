https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-green/2020/10/01/insanity-wrap-62-is-that-a-pipe-bomb-in-your-pocket-or-are-you-just-happy-to-arrest-me-n989394

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What should the New York Times say in a COVID-19 that shows Trump was right all along about travel?

Answer: Orange Man Bad, hater.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

This is CNN: Chris Cuomo lies for Andrew Cuomo even though Andrew was already busy lying for himself.

The Media-Democrat love that dare not speak its name.

Another George Carlin bit becomes real.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

No, he didn’t. In fact, his own websites scrubbed any mention of it, and he flat-out denied it existed in recent interviews. He takes no responsibility, and he sees himself as the pandemic’s hero. This is why Cuomo shouldn’t have interviewed his brother. Entirely inappropriate. https://t.co/2xJWHVhvB8 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 1, 2020

In a sane world, Chris Cuomo would have been laughed out of any serious work in the public eye long before he had a chance to start providing televised lip service to his own, granny-killing brother.

The Last Word on the Debate (In Picture Form)

(Courtesy of Margolis & Cox.)

While Insanity Wrap tries not to judge, the love between Chris Wallace and Joe Biden ought to be forbidden.

Your Fundamentally Dishonest Media at Work

This @people headline on the tragic story of the young App State student who died of Guillain-Barre (words not even *in their story!) might be the most dishonest headline of all of coronamania. He lived off campus and took only online classes. pic.twitter.com/gAWSsJSMaB — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 1, 2020

Odds are your friends on Facebook and Twitter won’t read past the headline.

The press knows this and writes the headlines accordingly.

But, hey, anything for a click, even if it does tear at the country’s tattered social fabric.

We Had Been Assured That the Science Was Settled

(Image by Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto from Pixabay.)

You don’t say:

The World Health Organization said open borders would help fight disease. Experts, and a global treaty, emphatically agreed. But the scientific evidence was never behind them.

And:

The restrictions have humbled powerful nations like the United States, whose citizens are no longer welcome across most of the world. Even so, President Trump has called his travel restrictions “the biggest decision we made so far” and attacked the W.H.O.’s early advice on borders as “disastrous.”

Let’s see if Insanity Wrap understands this correctly: Trump was right all along, but the New York Times still found a way to work in an anti-Trump and even an anti-American spin anyway.

Please, make our morning Bloody Mary a double.

(A tip of the hat to Bruce Carroll for the link.)

The Left Projects, Always

PORTLAND: Black Lives Matter speaker claims “pipe bombs” are being thrown at them w/ absolutely no evidence Meanwhile, BLM/Antifa have been throwing all kinds of bombs at law enforcement for over 100 days (Feces condoms & Molotov cocktails as examples)pic.twitter.com/zalJUnuP38 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) October 1, 2020

If Insanity Wrap is allowed to paraphrase Jeff Foxworthy: If you’re throwing pipe bombs, you might be a leftist.

It is our experience — our indirect experience, thank goodness — that police generally don’t throw pipe bombs.

They carry sidearms and nightsticks and sometimes more.

“Stop, or I’ll throw a pipe bomb in your general direction! Hold still!” is not something one generally hears a police officer say, not even on TV.

So you’ll perhaps forgive us when we say “BS!” to any BLM-antifa bomb-thrower’s claim that they’re getting bombs thrown at them.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

(Image by BodyWorn by Utility from Pixabay.)

Don’t do this:

A professor who called for every “last cop” to be strangled says he is now dealing with death threats, vandalism and doxxing attempts. Earlier this month, Midwestern State University philosophy professor Nathan Jun wrote on a Facebook thread “I want the entire world to burn until the last cop is strangled with the intestines of the last capitalist, who is strangled in turn with the intestines of the last politician.”

Insanity Wrap will never support threat, vandalism, or doxxing. Not even against people who say they want “the entire world to burn” until a whole bunch of people they don’t like are brutally murdered.

But this bloody-minded philosophy professor needs a lesson of his own.

“Freedom of expression” does not mean, nor does it even imply, freedom from criticism of your stupid expressions.

Trump Is Not a White Supremacist

Trump condemns neo nazis White supremacists etc MULTIPLE TIMES pic.twitter.com/Uf45ZrdPhC — Deric Marshmella 🦹🏻‍♂️ (@SilenceNogood7) September 30, 2020

Of course, the gold standard for this kind of thing was established years ago by Insanity Wrap’s political hero, Ronald Reagan.

You tell’em, Mr. Reagan.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

The law butts its nose into everything, eventually:

Under Ireland’s Value-Added Tax Act of 1972 it cannot even be defined as a staple food, according to the Irish Independent, because it contains too much sugar. The ruling came after an appeal brought before the court by Subway franchisee Bookfinders Ltd. The case rested on whether the bread for Subway’s sandwiches counts as a staple food and therefore is VAT-exempt. The bread’s sugar content – five times the qualifying limit under the act – means that it falls outside of the legal definition of a staple food. The ruling included white and wholegrain bread. The definition serves to differentiate bread from other baked goods.

Or as Claire Coleman quipped: “Essentially, to summarise, Subway ‘bread’ is actually cake.”

So then a Subway sandwich would be… meatcake.

Now where has Insanity Wrap heard that before?

On a long enough timeline, every George Carlin bit becomes reality.

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

