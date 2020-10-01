https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernhardt-interior-washington-monument-trump/2020/10/01/id/989889

The Washington Monument reopened to the public Thursday after having been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s a “big day,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said.

“Finally we’re at a point where we’re reopening our Washington Monument, a testament to our founding father George Washington,” Bernhardt said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“It’s phenomenal that people can now come back, go up to the observation deck. and recognize this incredible tribute to our leader who serves really as that beacon of hope to not only Americans but all humanity.”

The famed monument is opening with several strict guidelines. Visitors over the age of 2 must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. They must bring their own masks, and reservations are required. Visitors must also buy their tickets online and can purchase one ticket for every four people touring the structure.

People visiting the monument can expect a touchless check-in and hand sanitizer dispensers. Only four to eight people will be allowed in its elevator at a time, and groups will only be allowed to stay for 10 minutes at the 500-foot observation level. The monument will be closed between 1-2 p.m. daily so it can be cleaned and disinfected.

Bernhardt said it was a disappointment to have to shut down the monument, but he made it a point to tailor a program using online ticketing and other steps so visitors can return to the landmark.

“Everyone that walks through that monument cannot help but leave with an incredible sense of the tremendous man (he was) and of the tremendous effort America has made to create an exceptional reality for all humanity,” he said.

Bernhardt added that President Donald Trump recognizes the importance of the Washington Monument and other similar structures and statues.

“He believes that rather than tearing monuments down and removing them, we should be telling more American stories,” said Bernhardt. “We have so many individuals that have done some great things, as we strive every day to become a more perfect union.”

