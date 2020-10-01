https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-pelosi-pushes-biden-to-abandon-next-two-debates-says-one-and-done/
BIDEN in MISSOURI: ‘We Cannot Get Re-Elected… Excuse Me… We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend in Missouri; telling a crowd of confused supporters he “cannot get re-elected” but can “only re-elect Donald Trump.”
“Turn this primary from a campaign that’s about negative attacks into one about moving forward. Because we cannot get re-elected… Cannot win this re-election… Excuse me… we can only re-elect Donald Trump,” Biden told the bewildered audience.
Fox News host Sean Hannity called out his network colleague on social media over the weekend over his coverage of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden; saying a candidate’s “mental toughness” to hold office is “critical” during the 2020 election.
“I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there,” said ‘Media Buzz’ host Howie Kurtz.
“Certainly he’s forgetful with his memory lapses and you can question his performance,” he added.
“Howie you host a ‘media’ show. Please feel free to report on any of the topics I just mentioned : Quid pro quo Joe Ukraine shake down, media mob ignoring zero experience Hunter, media ignoring Joe’s gaffes, etc. No charge for the ideas,” fired-back Hannity on social media.
…”We are endowed by the thing, you know the thing”? That thing Howie is God the creator of EVERYTHING.
The media mob ignores 1-Quid Pro Quo Joe Ukraine shake down with taxpayer $$
2-The media mob ignores zero experience Hunter and millions he made with Burisma, China and other countries.
3- The media mob Ignores Joe’s alarming almost daily Gaffes like “it’s” not happening….
4- The media mob Ignores the failed Obama Biden foreign policy (Iran) and they ignore their failed economic policies—an unmitigated disaster for the country…
.. 5- The media mob ignores that millions of Americans lost their Drs, health plans and EVERYONE is paying a lot more for healthcare.
6- The media mob Ignores Obama and Bidens H1N1 swine flu failures. #FakeNewsMediaMob#RadicalDemocraticSocialistStateTV
Howie you host a “media” show. Please feel free to report on any of the topics I just mentioned : Quid pro quo Joe Ukraine shake down, media mob ignoring zero experience Hunter, media ignoring Joe’s gaffes, etc. No charge for the ideas. #TeamFoxNews
“Howie, being the President of the United States of America is the Hardest job in the world. Whether any candidate has the physical strength, the stamina, the focus and mental toughness needed to do this job is critical,” he added.
Read the full report here.
BIDEN in CAROLINA: ‘150 Million People Have Been Killed’ By Gun Violence Since 2007 (45% of US Population)
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign campaign during Tuesday night’s Democratic Debate in South Carolina; telling the audience roughly 45% of the US population has been killed by gun violence since 2007.
“150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt gun manufacturers from liabilities. More than all the wars -including Vietnam- from that point on. Carnage on our streets. If I’m elected, the NRA, I’m coming for you,” said Biden to applause.
The Washington Post shot-down Joe Biden’s recent claims he was “arrested” alongside the US Ambassador to the UN while attempting to visit Nelson Mandela during a trip 30 years ago.
“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island,” claims the former Vice President.
The Washington Post called the anecdote “ridiculous.”
— Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) February 25, 2020
“As the Times noted, Biden’s memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. As far as we can tell, Biden never mentioned this arrest before; neither can we locate any news accounts of him being arrested,” adds the Post.
Read the full story here.
Source: Washington Post