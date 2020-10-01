https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/10/01/its-on-sandmanns-lawyer-to-sue-joe-biden-for-calling-kyle-rittenhouse-a-white-supremacist-n994367

On Wednesday, Lin Wood announced he would sue Democratic nominee Joe Biden for libel after the candidate released an ad suggesting that his client, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, is a “white supremacist” responsible for violence in Kenosha, Wisc. Wood has represented Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate repeatedly defamed by the legacy media after the March for Life last year. Wood has represented Sandmann in wresting money from CNN and The Washington Post in defamation lawsuits. Wood took on Rittenhouse as a client after the 17-year-old was smeared as a white supremacist following shootings in Kenosha.

“On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue [Joe Biden] & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel,” Wood tweeted on Wednesday. “Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps.”

On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Wood announced that a “formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that [Joe Biden] immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha.”

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Todd McMurtry, Wood’s colleague, argued that Biden “had defamed Kyle Rittenhouse by suggesting on this video that he is a White Supremacist. The [Left] just will not stop. I am working on the retraction demand now for Mr. Biden and his campaign.”

McMurtry included the Biden campaign video in his tweet. The video includes footage of Fox News host and debate moderator Chris Wallace pressing President Donald Trump to condemn “white supremacists and militia groups” — to which Trump said, “sure,” he would. As Wallace asks the question, the Biden ad includes footage of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 and then cuts to more recent footage, including an image of Rittenhouse.

Presidential candidate, @JoeBiden, had defamed Kyle Rittenhouse by suggesting on this video that he is a White Supremacist. The #Left just will not stop. I am working on the retraction demand now for Mr. Biden and his campaign. #KyleRittenhouse #KyleRittenhouseIsInnocent https://t.co/SMvxFohYGl — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) September 30, 2020

Marina Medvin, another attorney representing Rittenhouse, drafted a more lengthy statement responding to Biden’s accusation. She recounted the events of late August, when Rittenhouse drove to Kenosha, armed and seemingly intending to offer medical care and to protect property from rioters who had burned down businesses. Videos from that fateful night show Rittenhouse giving medical help to rioters. Other vidoes show rioters chasing Rittenhouse before he opens fire, shooting three people and killing one.

While Rittenhouse should not have gone to Kenosha that night (and it seems he broke state laws by openly carrying under the age of 18), it appears he opened fire in self-defense. There is no evidence to suggest that Rittenhouse was a member of a “far-right militia,” much less an actual white supremacist.

“There is absolutely no evidence, not even a pinch, of this defamatory accusation that my client Kyle Rittenhouse is a ‘white supremacist’ — none. My client is a 17 year old patriotic, dutiful American boy who came to ‘help people,’ that’s in his own words. Those words are enshrined in videos that have been shared all over social media from that night in Kenosha,” Medvin wrote.

“Kyle came to Kenosha with his medic kit to help rioters who are injured,” the lawyer continued. “He talks about this in these videos. ‘If anyone is getting injured, I’m running into harm’s way,’ he says. There are videos of him screaming to the crow, ‘if you are injured, come to me.’”

“There is no evidence of him being a ‘white supremacist.’ This dangerous storyline was concocted by online trolls and then parroted by mindless politicians and pundits,” Medvin charged. “The flagrant defamation needs to stop. They can retract and apologize, or they can deal with Lin Wood in court. It’s their choice.”

Response to Joe Biden’s defamatory allegation that my client Kyle Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist” — pic.twitter.com/m2QUJ25rAt — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 30, 2020

Later on Wednesday, Wood threatened to “rip Joe [Biden] into shreds.”

“When I take [Joe Biden’s] deposition on cross-examination, no wire or computer contact lenses will save him. I will rip Joe into shreds,” the lawyer tweeted. “Ask witnesses who have had the misfortune of sitting across the table from me under oath. You don’t mess with my children, my pup, or my clients.”

When I take @JoeBiden deposition on cross-examination, no wire or computer contact lenses will save him. I will rip Joe into shreds. Ask witnesses who have had the misfortune of sitting across the table from me under oath. You don’t mess with my children, my pup, or my clients. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Biden’s team should have thought twice about including Kyle Rittenhouse in that video, and Biden should have thought twice before approving it.

