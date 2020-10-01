https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-comey-interesting-comment-on-hunter-biden/

If President Trump, God-willing, declassifies and exposes the felons that tried to thwart his presidency and still do to this day, Comey’s gonna get his memory back pretty quick. Especially as he’s served with indictment papers.

Declassify, Mr. President and do it fast. Deep stater Gina Haspell is trying to block release of the damning evidence We, the People are fully entitled to know! WE ARE THE EMPLOYERS, Gina.

Declassify, declassify, declassify. Drop the damned hammer, Sir.

