(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new applications for unemployment benefits last week was 837,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as claims remain stubbornly high.

Forecasters had projected roughly 850,000 new claims.

The economy is roughly six months into the pandemic and jobless claims remain at historically high levels. In January, before the coronavirus hit the U.S., weekly claims were just over 200,000. Since late September, claims have hovered just under 900,000, which is an improvement from prior weeks.

