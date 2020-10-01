https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/joe-biden-dodges-reporters-question-about-packing-the-supreme-court-because-to-answer-would-be-playing-trumps-game/

While the national media keep asking Trump and his staff if they condemn white supremacist groups all while pretending they haven’t repeatedly already answered the question, Joe Biden remains relatively unquestioned. But at least there are still local media and reporters who are trying to do their jobs.

Here’s a Pittsburgh reporter asking Joe Biden if he supports packing the Supreme Court. Biden dodged, and just guess what his excuse was:

Another day, another Joe Biden dodge. Biden certainly wouldn’t answer “yes” because then that would lead to the next question, which would be what judges he would nominate.

Just like questions about the Green New Deal.

Journos don’t seem to care to take up that subject with Biden either. Go figure!

