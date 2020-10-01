https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/joe-biden-dodges-reporters-question-about-packing-the-supreme-court-because-to-answer-would-be-playing-trumps-game/

While the national media keep asking Trump and his staff if they condemn white supremacist groups all while pretending they haven’t repeatedly already answered the question, Joe Biden remains relatively unquestioned. But at least there are still local media and reporters who are trying to do their jobs.

Here’s a Pittsburgh reporter asking Joe Biden if he supports packing the Supreme Court. Biden dodged, and just guess what his excuse was:

Reporter: Voters want to know what you would do as president “That’s exactly what they want me to talk about so we don’t” This is so insulting to voters and our intelligencepic.twitter.com/yUWRC1EvtX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 1, 2020

Another day, another Joe Biden dodge. Biden certainly wouldn’t answer “yes” because then that would lead to the next question, which would be what judges he would nominate.

He doesn’t want to tell us his plan…. then he is caught lying OR he loses votes. It’s a Lose Lose for him to answer — MamaD (@SoCalRN30) October 1, 2020

Just like questions about the Green New Deal.

What if we change the subject with Joe Biden and ask him about Robert Byrd and how he feels about white supremacy? https://t.co/Fe4W6MrMjz — small potato 🇺🇸 (@buszero) October 1, 2020

Journos don’t seem to care to take up that subject with Biden either. Go figure!

