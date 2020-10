https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-doesnt-know-a-damn-thing-about-the-proud-boys/

For the purpose of legacy leftist TV and newspapers such as Wapo and NYT etc, ANYONE who is ignoring Black Lives Matter demands to kneel for The Flag or The Anthem, is not simply a patriot, they are a “White Supremacist”.

That is a definition of bigotry and stereotyping, even of “profiling”. Those in the media who parrot this pro-BLM agitprop are enemies of the people.

