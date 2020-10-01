https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-exhausted-train-tour-yesterday-started-off-morning-calling-lid-shutting-day/

Joe Biden is so exhausted from his ‘whistle tour’ yesterday that he called a lid and shut everything down before noon on Thursday.

The Biden campaign officially called a lid for today at 11:03a ET for in person events. Biden will participate in a virtual fundraiser this afternoon. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 1, 2020

77-year-old Joe Biden took the Amtrak from Ohio to Pennsylvania on Wednesday to meet with a handful of supporters at train stations.

TRENDING: Leftist Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo Wants to Watch His Political Opponents Get Lined Up Against a Wall and Shot in the “Revolution”

It was just too much work for Biden. He needs to nap all day.

It is now October 1st with a month to go until election day and Joe Biden is hiding in his basement all day.

Meanwhile, President Trump held a massive rally in Duluth, Minnesota last night and he isn’t stopping any time soon.

President Trump will be in Florida on Friday for a campaign event and he has two huge rallies planned for Wisconsin this weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

