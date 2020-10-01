https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/josh-hawley-uses-comeys-own-words-against-him/
Hawley uses Comey’s own, smug, self-promoting words against him starting at 3:40
waterfront4rmi
awesome….need more.
October 1, 2020 5:15 am
Comey is toast and he knows it. He’s going down.
October 1, 2020 5:15 am
bothsidesnow
Hawley beat the merde out of that lying liar Comey with every single word he spoke including and, the and of course DERELICTION OF DUTY.
October 1, 2020 5:16 am
SoCal Patriot
Looks like Comey is crumbling and they have him against the wall.
October 1, 2020 5:16 am
The right is right for a reason!
Words have consequences!!
October 1, 2020 5:17 am
Nice background Comey, you and your ilk have shown no love for the flag or America. You are a traitor!
October 1, 2020 5:21 am
Ultra Violet
Comey is such a weasel! Inside he is laughing because he knows he is getting away with his unlawful acts! Hawley is a sharp Senator cutting away at Comey’s lies and deceit skillfully.
October 1, 2020 5:45 am
Getinthegame
Sen Hawley is future President material.
October 1, 2020 5:53 am
Mack Brown
Sen. Hawley is a big improvement over Clair. I voted for this guy.
October 1, 2020 5:54 am
Comey eviscerated, a thing of beauty, Josh Hawley kudos, all in the short time you were allotted. Boom.
October 1, 2020 6:05 am