https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/josh-hawley-uses-comeys-own-words-against-him/

Posted by Kane on October 1, 2020 5:00 am

Hawley uses Comey’s own, smug, self-promoting words against him starting at 3:40

10

waterfront4rmi

waterfront4rmi

awesome….need more.

October 1, 2020 5:15 am

C O Jones

Comey is toast and he knows it. He’s going down.

October 1, 2020 5:15 am

bothsidesnow

bothsidesnow

Hawley beat the merde out of that lying liar Comey with every single word he spoke including and, the and of course DERELICTION OF DUTY.

October 1, 2020 5:16 am

SoCal Patriot

SoCal Patriot

Looks like Comey is crumbling and they have him against the wall.

October 1, 2020 5:16 am

The right is right for a reason!

The right is right for a reason!

Words have consequences!!

October 1, 2020 5:17 am

Charles

Nice background Comey, you and your ilk have shown no love for the flag or America. You are a traitor!

October 1, 2020 5:21 am

Ultra Violet

Ultra Violet

Comey is such a weasel! Inside he is laughing because he knows he is getting away with his unlawful acts! Hawley is a sharp Senator cutting away at Comey’s lies and deceit skillfully.

October 1, 2020 5:45 am

Getinthegame

Getinthegame

Sen Hawley is future President material.

October 1, 2020 5:53 am

Mack Brown

Mack Brown

Sen. Hawley is a big improvement over Clair. I voted for this guy.

October 1, 2020 5:54 am

Torch

Comey eviscerated, a thing of beauty, Josh Hawley kudos, all in the short time you were allotted. Boom.

October 1, 2020 6:05 am

