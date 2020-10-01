https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joybehar-joebiden-debate-donaldtrump/2020/10/01/id/989929

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said on Thursday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should boycott the remaining debates he has scheduled with President Donald Trump.

Behar, during a discussion about the first debate held last Tuesday, said that Biden ought to “stay away” from any other face-to-face meetings with Trump.

“Joe Biden has nothing to gain from this,” she said. “It’s a fiasco, it gives Trump a platform to lie, to give dog whistles to his base, to sort of instruct them to be violent in this very sort of semi-subtle way.”

Trump faced widespread criticism over his conduct during the debate, which saw him repeatedly interrupting and talking over Biden and the moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Behar said that “Americans have seen enough” to make up their minds about the election.

“We don’t need to see anymore,” she added. “If you’re still undecided out there, you need to see a shrink.”

Behar also addressed Wallace’s recent comment that he “never dreamt” the debate would become as chaotic as it did.

“Really? Are you kidding me? Where has your head been for four years, Chris?” she asked. “I’m sorry, my grandson who’s 9 years old could see this was going to be a mess.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

