If you haven’t been paying attention, Donald Trump being a white supremacist sympathizer — if not a white supremacist himself — is all the rage again, thanks to Chris Wallace’s remarks at Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed that characterization at today’s press briefing:

Here’s how Vox’s Aaron Rupar saw McEnany’s frustration with the media:

How is that dancing around the question? Seems to us that she answered it pretty directly.

You really can’t.

Because they see it as their job now. Their job has nothing to do with facts or journalism and everything to do with pushing a narrative.

