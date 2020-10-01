https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/01/kayleigh-mcenany-goes-off-on-media-over-narrative-about-trump-and-white-supremacists-and-voxs-aaron-rupar-seems-confused-video/

If you haven’t been paying attention, Donald Trump being a white supremacist sympathizer — if not a white supremacist himself — is all the rage again, thanks to Chris Wallace’s remarks at Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed that characterization at today’s press briefing:

. @PressSec just torched the media, did their job for them when they’ve failed to do so, and then walked out of the room. pic.twitter.com/Y7CzEa8UaH — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020

Here’s how Vox’s Aaron Rupar saw McEnany’s frustration with the media:

Kayleigh McEnany dances around a question from Fox News asking her to categorically condemn white supremacists. Very bizarre. pic.twitter.com/7xoyMHPTxa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2020

How is that dancing around the question? Seems to us that she answered it pretty directly.

This is an absurd characterization. She reads an entire list of verbatim Trump quotes condemning white supremacy. https://t.co/EX8cWBaMky — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 1, 2020

Reporter: “Does the president denounce white supremacism…?”

McEnany: Reads giant list Trump quotes doing that.

Reporter: “Can you make a declarative statement that the president denounces it?”

McEnany: “I just did.”

Media: Why won’t they denounce white supremacy?! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 1, 2020

Cannot make this up https://t.co/mYtY4OSk07 — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) October 1, 2020

You really can’t.

I don’t understand why they keep doing this. https://t.co/q7y0D3Qe01 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 1, 2020

Because they see it as their job now. Their job has nothing to do with facts or journalism and everything to do with pushing a narrative.

This is an abhorrent mischaracterization. .@PressSec did not dance around anything. In fact, she provided ample evidence of President @realDonaldTrump denouncing white supremacy on numerous occasions, as recently as YESTERDAY when he was asked this SAME question. https://t.co/zwgNF32SEJ — Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitt45) October 1, 2020

“Journalist” 😂 — Jeff Wright (@thatjeffwright) October 1, 2020

Aaron Rupar (D-Vox) — Andrew (@chasespamoney) October 1, 2020

She literally responds over and over and over and over and over again. It is a common tactic for people to accuse those who respond effectively to loaded questions of “dancing around.” Your lies in how you characterize every single video are disgusting. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2020

