https://www.theblaze.com/news/kyle-rittenhouse-is-suing-the-biden-campaign-over-ad-calling-him-a-white-supremacist

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney says the teen will sue the Joe Biden presidential campaign over a political advertisement that identifies him as a white supremacist.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple felony charges and life in prison in convicted over his alleged participation in a shooting in Kenosha, Washington, where two Black Lives Matter protesters were killed and a third was grievously injured.

Lin Wood, the attorney for Rittenhouse, said in a tweet that he would sue Biden’s campaign if they did not publicly retract it.

“Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse,” tweeted Wood.

“I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” he added.

Wood posted a screenshot of the video, but it was still readily available on Biden’s official Twitter account. The video showed various scenes of white supremacist members at Charleston, South Carolina. Over the images was imposed the audio of a question from Chris Wallace about white supremacy at the first presidential debate from Tuesday.

Democrats have claimed that the audio shows that the president was unwilling to condemn white supremacist groups while Trump and his defenders say that it shows him very willing to do so.

Among the imagery flashed during the audio is that of Rittenhouse from the shooting in Kenosha.

Marina Medvin, another attorney on the team representing Rittenhouse, posted a statement responding to the claims made indirectly in the Biden ad.

“There is absolutely no evidence, not even a pinch, of this defamatory accusation that my client Kyle Rittenhouse is a ‘white supremacist’ — none. My client is a 17 year old patriotic, dutiful American boy who came to ‘help people,’ that’s in his own words. These words are enshrined in videos that have been shared all over social media from that night in Kenosha,” tweeted Medvin.

“This dangerous storyline was concocted by online trolls and then parroted by mindless politicians and pundits,” she continued later in the statement. “The flagrant defamation needs to stop. They can retract and apologize, or they can deal with Lin Wood in court. It’s their choice.”

Rittenhouse’s legal team is fighting extradition from Illinois, his home state, to Wisconsin, where the shooting occurred.

Here’s more about the Rittenhouse case:

[embedded content]

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer claims self-defense again on Tucker Carlson



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

