Reading some of the reactions on Twitter from left-wing celebrities during the presidential debate Tuesday night, one could almost predict their tone and choice of words.

And there was little doubt which candidate would draw their ire.

It’s true, folks: President Donald Trump doesn’t have many fans among the Hollywood elite — and those elite were out in full force, in real time, so they could bestow upon us all the many benefits of their highly advanced, freakishly evolved sociopolitical points of view.

You know, like this one from Trump impersonator and sometimes arrestee Alec Baldwin:

“Trump needs a beating,” eh? Has the president been doubling as a member of the paparazzi or something?

Actor Adam Goldberg had similar thoughts, tweeting that “literally the only way to deal with him is to sucker punch the f***.” Apparently after some pushback, the following day Goldberg added, “This was tweeted during a game of thrones watch party. Not sure what you’re all on about.” Anything you say, buddy.

Indeed, six minutes after his “sucker punch” tweet, Goldberg referred to Trump’s “Nazi scum Twitter army”:

Confirmed Trump-hater Alyssa Milano — now known way more for her left-wing activism than for her chops in front of the camera — was convinced the president would “steal the election”:

Jason Alexander actually dialed it down a notch from George Costanzaville but still remarked that Trump was unable to behave “like a human”:

Actor Mark Ruffalo didn’t threaten to kill Trump or anything — but he did accuse Trump of killing 200,000 people:

Iconic novelist Stephen King said Trump’s microphone should be cut:

Songwriter Diane Warren must have misplaced her thesaurus, as she sadly settled for “STFU U orange f***.”

And actress Meredith Salenger (“Shut. The. F***. Up. You. Lying. Sack of s**t!!!!!”) and Tom Hanks’ son whatshisname (“Donald Trump is a piece of s**t”) rolled out more profanity for us.

Other celebrity tantrums included:

