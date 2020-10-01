https://thepoliticalinsider.com/michael-keaton-sends-message-to-biden-no-more-debates-you-won-walk-away/

Hollywood star Michael Keaton of Batman fame took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to declare Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of last night’s debate, and to urge him not to debate President Donald Trump again.

“No More ‘Debates’”

“No more ‘debates,’” Keaton wrote. “Joe, leave him hanging. You won. Walk away. That was NOT a debate.”

No more “debates”.

Joe, leave him hanging. You won.

Walk away. That was NOT a debate — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

If Keaton is so sure that Biden won, why is he so eager for him not to debate Trump again? Perhaps it’s because even Keaton knows that not only did Biden “win” the debate last night, he has no chance of beating Trump in one of these forums in the future.

Keaton Issues Warning About Trump Claiming Victory

Not stopping there, Keaton preemptively called into question any claim of victory made by Trump on Election Day.

“Election will NOT be decided on Election Day AND THAT’S OK. Be prepared and prepare others. trump will try to claim victory on Election Day and try to make people question results after that. Vote early if you can,” the Dumbo star tweeted.

Election will NOT be decided on Election Day AND THAT’S OK.

Be prepared and prepare others.

trump will try to claim victory on Election Day and try to make people question results after that.

Vote early if you can — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

Keaton followed this up with an all-out attack on Trump, claiming that Barack Obama/Joe Biden administration was far superior to the current one.

The Obama/Biden administrations created more jobs in their last 3 years than trump administration did in their first 3 Out of the last 11 presidents, trump’s economy ranks 7h,” Keaton wrote.

Keaton Attacks Trump Again

He added minutes later, “Trump didn’t have a plan for his ‘debate’ because he doesn’t/CAN’T plan. He has NEVER had any plan about anything. How did no one see this when it’s been so obvious for so long?”

“What you saw in trump during the alleged “debate” is what you would see if you would look inside this administration -state of the country,” he concluded. “VOTE and vote early. People in Pennsylvania -PLEASE learn how to vote. Do not let anyone confuse you.”

The Obama/Biden administrations created more jobs in their last 3 years than trump administration did in their first 3

Out of the last 11 presidents, trump’s economy ranks 7th — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

trump didn’t have a plan for his “debate” because he doesn’t/CAN’T plan. He has NEVER had any plan about anything.

How did no one see this when it’s been so obvious for so long? — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

What you saw in trump during the alleged “debate” is what you would see if you would look inside this administration -state of the country. VOTE and vote early.

People in Pennsylvania -PLEASE learn how to vote. Do not let anyone confuse you — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) September 30, 2020

Keaton Previously Called On Trump To Resign

This comes one month after Keaton called on Trump to resign.

“Resign. No harm. No foul. Walk away. Would be very patriotic and I would personally write a note thanking him,” Keaton wrote on Instagram. “I swear I’m not being condescending. It’s just the truth.”

“It’s crystal clear it was a fluke and unfortunately a terrible mistake,” he added of Trump’s presidency. “There are moments when I honestly feel sorry for him. OK, maybe not MOMENTS but seconds. It’s reached the point where it just pathetic.”

This piece was written by James Samson on September 30, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

