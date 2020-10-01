https://www.theblaze.com/news/melania-tape-christmas-leaked-audio

Liberals and other critics of the president pounced on a leaked audio of first lady Melania Trump talking to her former friend about reaction to her Christmas decorations and controversy around children detained at the border.

In the audio, which aired on CNN Thursday, the first lady can be heard angrily criticizing the reaction to her Christmas decorations, and complaining that the media wasn’t reporting on her efforts to help children detained at the border.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him. I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” said the first lady on the recording.

“Where I am, I put, I’m working like a, my ass off at, Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?” she continued.

“OK, and then I do it, and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘oh what about the children that were separated.’ Give me a f***ing break. Where were they saying anything when Obama did that?” she said.

The first lady went on to complain that she tried to reunite a child with their mother but that the media refused to cover the story.

“I was trying to get the kids reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law,” she said.

“They would not do the story because, they are not, they would not do the story, because they are against us, because they are liberal media. Yeah, if I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.”

Liberals pounce

While the first lady was clearly upset at the reaction from her critics, some like Muslim commentator Dean Obeidallah misrepresented her comments into something more sinister.

“After listening to the #MelaniaTapes where she says about the children separated at border ‘Give me a fu**ing break’ it’s clear that Melania’s jacket she wore to visit the kids was a comment on how she viewed the children: ‘I really don’t care,'” said Obeidallah.

“OMG!!!!!! @CNN is airing the #MelaniaTapes and they are horrific. Melania says kids love being in cages,” claimed LGBT activist Rob Gill.

“Oh. My. God,” reacted actress Alyssa Milano.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) took the opportunity to demand that the president and the first lady stop “disrespecting” Christians.

The Twitter hashtag “Melania Tapes” was trending nationally as a result of all the reactions Thursday evening.

