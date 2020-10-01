https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/love-her-even-more-heres-why-dems-media-feverishly-spreading-this-leaked-audio-of-melania-trump-could-backfire-on-them/

If anybody noticed #MelaniaTapes trending on Twitter Thursday night and wonders why, this is the reason:

Here’s all of the Melania Trump audio played on @andersoncooper tonight. The audio was taped by her former friend and advisor @SWWCreative. In the tapes, Mrs. Trump talks about: – Family separations

– Christmas

– “Liberal media”

– The “I really don’t care” jacket pic.twitter.com/N2Y8QtqD8n — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2020

And that CNN video/audio provided the just the latest narrative for the anti-Trump Resistance to run with (it’s almost impossible to keep up anymore). Here are a couple of examples:

Melania Trump is on tape talking about immigrant families they separated at the border. She sounds mostly worried about why she’s being attacked for the separations. Not the fact they’re being separated. Everyone in this family is the worst. #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/2Ga121Ej5a — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2020

Dem Rep. Ted Lieu had this to offer:

As a Catholic, I resent when @realDonaldTrump and his family mock Christians and look down on our faith. We believe Christmas is the day Christ was born, and we are not “hustlers” as Trump has called us. I urge @POTUS & @FLOTUS to stop disrespecting Christians.#MelaniaTapes https://t.co/OLX8dZSUMd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 2, 2020

Maybe the Democrats can tell that to Amy Coney Barrett as they try to destroy her based on her faith in a couple of weeks.

Lefties aside, the recording could backfire on Democrats:

🧵Here’s a thread of quotes in the #MelaniaTapes just aired by CNN. Tell me if you like her or hate her more. 1)” And they say ‘oh what about the children that were separated.’ Give me a f*cking break. Where were they when Obama did that?” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

After looking at many Dems and media types who have been sharing the audio, NONE of them are caring to highlight the part about “kids in cages” having been done under the Obama administration. Go figure! But there’s more:

2) On children at the border: “They’re not with parents. It’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or legally, you know, they need to do something.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1311856620549398528

3) Children on the border: “I was trying to get the kids reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

4) On the media: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him. I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

5) Every suburban mother around Christmas time: “I’m working — my ass off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

6) On the liberal media: “They would not do the story because — they are against us, because they are liberal media. If I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

7) And lastly and my personal favorite: “I am driving liberals crazy.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

The fact that the narrative attempts from the Left are shifting from the president to his family just reek of desperation.

This literally makes me love Melania Trump even more. 🤣 She didn’t say a single thing that’s not true. Love it. But shame on her fame-seeking “friend” for betraying her privacy. pic.twitter.com/44H6hDBtgq — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 2, 2020

I didn’t think it was possible to like @FLOTUS more, but now I do after hearing her “friend’s” secret tape. She is a real person, doing a difficult job with grace and class while surrounded by sleazy enemies on the left, both hidden and open. Melania is awesome! pic.twitter.com/dZof2LuTFy — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 2, 2020

CNN’s “bombshell” #MelaniaTapes accidentally debunk all the rumors that she hates Trump pic.twitter.com/iwppf4sGbV — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 2, 2020

Melania comes off looking great here. pic.twitter.com/JewWP510LH — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 2, 2020

How can you not love her even more! She’s honest and nails it! She’s right! The media said NOTHING and these are Obama policies! #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/GS3I3lchD8 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 2, 2020

I’m being completely sincere when I say this tape does more to humanize Melania than anything I’ve ever seen of her. She’s saying she’s trying her best as First Lady and the media is blaming her for government policies she can’t control. #MelaniaTapespic.twitter.com/Y6gVCDcQ6Q — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) October 2, 2020

Perhaps our favorite part is when Melania correctly points out that “kids in cages” started under Obama and the Democrats are helping spread the video like wildfire.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

