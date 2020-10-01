https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/lying-democrats-now-trying-tie-trump-russia-taxes-ignore-biden-familys-millions-moscow-russian-hookers/

Fired FBI Chief James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

During questioning Senator Dick Durbin suggested that President Trump is a likely target for Russia and Vladimir Putin because as a billionaire businessman he holds debt.

And then on Wednesday Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) asked DNI John Ratcliffe and his predecessor, former DNI Dan Coats(?), to detail whether Trump’s personal debts and loans could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

JUST IN: Democrat asks Intelligence director if Trump’s personal debt is security problem https://t.co/uJsxHdRgip pic.twitter.com/lsp2wzFVyO — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2020

So these shameless liars are now going to pretend that because the billionaire Trump holds debt he can be bought! And notice how liberal hack Krishnamoorthi as Never-Trump crook Dan Coats to weigh in on this?

This is an outrageous new low for the Democrats who can only get away with this because of their cohorts in the liberal mainstream media.

The Russia Hoax has been totally debunked over and over again for the past three years.

In fact, just Tuesday DNI John Ratcliffe released documentation hidden from the public for over four years that Hillary Clinton planned and approved of pinning the Russia hoax onto Donald Trump.

And just last week the Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released evidence that crack addicted Hunter Biden was paid $3.5 million from wife of Moscow’s mayor.

Hunter Biden was tied to a human trafficking ring with women who appear to be involved in the sex industry, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine.

And then there’s this… Hunter joined his father the Vice President on a trip to China in 2013 where Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

Democrats have to make up garbage about Trump while they ignore the actual billion dollar scandals by the Biden Crime family.

This is the definition of evil.

