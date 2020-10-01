https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/majority-spanish-speaking-viewers-believe-trump-won-debate/

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Democrat operatives must be panicking in the fallout of the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, considering the initial response from the Hispanic community.

In Telemundo’s poll of Spanish-speaking individuals, a shocking 66 percent of them believed that Trump defeated Biden in the debate.

Trump’s popularity among Hispanics has skyrocketed as the Black Lives Matter terror spree has devastated communities across the country. Democrats have either cheered on the orgy of destruction or looked the other way as countless lives have been destroyed nationwide by left-wing terror.

