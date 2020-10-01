http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AVJadtwiihk/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the new Democratic coronavirus relief package is “the same bill that they passed just a while ago that was dead” and “The only difference is” the new package “cuts funding to police” from the $600 million in the first bill to zero in the new bill.

McCarthy said, “I know you say that bill is 2.2 trillion, but when you read the fine lines, it’s really 2.6 trillion. And it’s the same bill that they passed just a while ago that was dead. It mentions marijuana more than it mentions jobs. It still pays illegals. It still funds illegals. It releases prisoners from jail. But you know what it does in the new plan? The only difference is, she cuts funding to police. In the first bill that they passed, it had 600 million for police. In her new bill, she has no funding for police.”

