Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday called on a more “respectful” presidential debate the second time around.

“There will be two more debates, and I hope both the candidates will approach the next debate in a little more respectful way. It would be a good idea I think to let each of the candidates finish their answers,” McConnell told Fox News’ “Special Report.”

The comments from McConnell follow a debate where President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden traded insults and interrupted one another for 1½ hours Tuesday night.

Moderator Chris Wallace often clashed with the candidates as he attempted to get them to follow the debate’s time limit for speaking.

“Well, it wasn’t a Lincoln-Douglas I can tell you that,” McConnell said.

Lincoln-Douglas debates have strict formats where each candidate sticks to a time limit.

“We got two more to go, and I’m hoping they’ll be a little better for the American people’s viewing,” McConnell added.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, referred to the debate as called it an “embarrassment,” and Sen. Murkowski, R-Alaska, called it “awful.”

