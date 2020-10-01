https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/10/01/vaccine-coronavirus-covid-19-moderna-election-day-november-spring-2021/

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine won’t be available to the general public until next spring.

The CEO of the Cambridge company, Stephane Bancel, also told the Financial Times they expect to seek emergency authorization for the vaccine for frontline medical workers and other at-risk people sometime after November 25th.

Moderna is currently one of four companies in the third phase of vaccine trials in the United States.

As of last Friday, Moderna said 27,232 participants have enrolled in the third phase of its trial, which requires two doses. The company said 15,454 of them have received their second vaccination.