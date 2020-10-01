https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/mollie-hemingway-thread-delivers-the-ultimate-smackdown-to-media-after-reporters-spent-another-wh-presser-carrying-dems-water/

In a twist of irony at a White House press briefing this afternoon, reporters who were troubled by all the interruptions during the presidential debate Tuesday night would not stop interrupting Kayleigh McEnany while refusing to allow themselves to hear what she was actually saying:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway is simply amazed:

The media has a narrative, and they’re going to go with it regardless of what the reaction is from the Trump administration:

The media couldn’t make it more obvious.

Journos never stop doing yeoman’s work for the DNC.

