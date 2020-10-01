https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/mollie-hemingway-thread-delivers-the-ultimate-smackdown-to-media-after-reporters-spent-another-wh-presser-carrying-dems-water/

In a twist of irony at a White House press briefing this afternoon, reporters who were troubled by all the interruptions during the presidential debate Tuesday night would not stop interrupting Kayleigh McEnany while refusing to allow themselves to hear what she was actually saying:

The media are so desperate to paint @realDonaldTrump as a “white supremacist,” it seems they are just going to ask the same question every day until the election.@PressSec handled these biased, agenda-driven “reporters” like a champ. pic.twitter.com/Qd6si1yPqh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 1, 2020

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway is simply amazed:

Holy crap. This is crazy to watch. I’ve noticed this for years and have commented on it publicly, but the actual words that Trump or his administration speak and their actions do not seem to have any influence at all on the narrative, the questions, the stories. https://t.co/d9Qsop4nY4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2020

The media has a narrative, and they’re going to go with it regardless of what the reaction is from the Trump administration:

Me on Fox News in 2017 discussing this “alternate reality” that journalists have set up. https://t.co/kSv5Y1Q2UT — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2020

A couple of days later in 2017, also on Fox News: https://t.co/OkLWzJsLzT pic.twitter.com/ZAWs28FcU9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2020

Here I am on the same topic on Fox News in 2019. https://t.co/Y3NaWHLdk7 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2020

The media couldn’t make it more obvious.

Talk about the ultimate smackdown. That gal is just awesome!!! https://t.co/gZbaWGMUsa — Semipro (@semipro) October 1, 2020

The corporate media’s agenda is so obvious, it is having the opposite affect on people. — Don Carter (@d1carter) October 1, 2020

and interrupt her, yet call @realDonaldTrump rude for interrupting they are the real bullies — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) October 1, 2020

The press is deflecting from the actual chaos, destruction and bigotry happening within the BLM and Antifa movements — Alice (@themodalice) October 1, 2020

Journos never stop doing yeoman’s work for the DNC.

