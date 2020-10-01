https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519089-more-than-50-gop-former-national-security-officials-endorse-biden

More than 50 additional former GOP national security officials have officially endorsed Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE for president.

The group, called Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden, first endorsed Biden in August with 70 members backing the Democrat. On Wednesday an additional 56 people joined the group, bringing their total membership to about 130 individuals.

Those officials join several other GOP groups and political figures who have thrown their support behind Biden. Separately, a bipartisan group of 489 former national security officials also endorsed Biden last week.

The new group of former officials throwing their support for Biden reportedly include: Greg Brower, a former FBI assistant director; Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA chief of staff; and Alden Munson, former deputy director of national intelligence.

The group, Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden, is reportedly launching ads in several key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Texas.

Elizabeth Neumann, Trump’s former assistant secretary for threat prevention in the Department of Homeland Security, told Reuters that many officials finalized their endorsement for Biden after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE refused to denounce white supremacy at the presidential debate Tuesday night.

“He has an inability to clearly condemn white supremacists,” Neumann told the wire service. “He either likes the ambiguity or he’s intentionally endorsing these people. He’s unfit, and I think he’s extremely dangerous.”

