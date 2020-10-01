https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/must-see-watch-hypocrite-john-roberts-last-year-today-president-trump-racism-video/

This is really UNBELIEVABLE!

These hack reporters are so shameless!

Earlier today FOX News reporter John Roberts asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany if President Trump would denounce white supremacists which she did.

Then John Roberts asked her the same question two more times refusing to shut his mouth and listen to her response.

The media are so desperate to paint @realDonaldTrump as a “white supremacist,” it seems they are just going to ask the same question every day until the election.@PressSec handled these biased, agenda-driven “reporters” like a champ. pic.twitter.com/Qd6si1yPqh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 1, 2020

After the segment conservatives hammered Roberts for this strange outburst in the White House.

John Roberts didn’t like this.

Roberts later then went on with FOX News and lashed out at his critics!

Breitbart reported:

“For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for answering that — for asking that question, I don’t care! Because it’s a question that needs to be asked.” In the White House press briefing moments before, Roberts asked McEnany — three times — whether the president denounced white supremacy, and appeared not to accept yes for an answer.

This was nuts.

On Fox News, @johnrobertsFox is visibly angry that @PressSec won’t offer a clear denunciation of white supremacy: “Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it. ” pic.twitter.com/GcPcOsAHqJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 1, 2020

But now there is video- via TechnoFog – John Roberts from last year, 2019, praising President Trump for denouncing racism, bigotry and white supremacy!

What a hypocrite!

We put the video together for you!

