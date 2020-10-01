https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/01/nbcs-ben-collins-blames-white-supremacists-not-antifa-for-organized-violence-and-domestic-terror/

NBC journo Ben Collins thinks that it’s really “white supremacist groups” that are responsible for the “organized violence” and “domestic terror” gripping the nation:

What’s funny is we just finished a post on the NYT opinion piece that went looking for white supremacists in these riots and — SURPRISE! — didn’t find any:

And there’s this thing called data:

It’s gaslighting and we know it’s gaslighting:

He — and other journos — need to be called out:

Because this really is hurting the discussion:

He should be labeled as an activist at this point:

