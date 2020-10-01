https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/01/nbcs-ben-collins-blames-white-supremacists-not-antifa-for-organized-violence-and-domestic-terror/
NBC journo Ben Collins thinks that it’s really “white supremacist groups” that are responsible for the “organized violence” and “domestic terror” gripping the nation:
NBC’s @oneunderscore__: “White supremacist groups” like the Proud Boys — not Antifa — are the ones creating “organized violence“ and “domestic terror” pic.twitter.com/N9wPgkDqCi
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020
What’s funny is we just finished a post on the NYT opinion piece that went looking for white supremacists in these riots and — SURPRISE! — didn’t find any:
Oh, hey @oneunderscore__ https://t.co/5oTx9srYLW pic.twitter.com/ouQE5Ctjhx
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2020
And there’s this thing called data:
NBC’s @oneunderscore__ is a propagandist.
Nearly 700 riots
47 deaths
Up to $2B in damage
95% of riots incited by BLM & #Antifahttps://t.co/uLYyF9cTFR https://t.co/Y8IFi6TVGe
— Greg Scott (@GScottSays) October 1, 2020
It’s gaslighting and we know it’s gaslighting:
Gaslighting on full display. https://t.co/SjtWppyZdo
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 30, 2020
He — and other journos — need to be called out:
This is why @oneunderscore__ lie so brazenly: Because if we correct their VERY OBVIOUS lies about leftwing violence they can clutch their pearls and claim we’re somehow “defending” white supremacists.
We’re not. https://t.co/DpbYL6dxWc
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 1, 2020
Because this really is hurting the discussion:
Exhausted to be repeatedly lectured to disbelieve our lying eyes. How DO we have an honest discussion about extremism when the disingenuous invested in misinforming us that ANTIFA is a “myth,” an “idea,” and “right-wing provocateurs” are the REAL rioters?
Watch my mentions …😉 https://t.co/j8m6EKXCgG
— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) September 30, 2020
He should be labeled as an activist at this point:
It’s just insane that this guy is identified as a reporter. https://t.co/OIuYxlrXvg
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 1, 2020
***
