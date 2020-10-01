https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/neither-candidate-solution-americas-problems/

By Jake MacAulay

The year 2020 has been one of great political testing for the American people. We have seen an alleged pandemic give way to the allowance of governmental “divinity.” And, following closely on its heels is the recurring issue of racial discrimination and hatred.

With rioting and emergency laws taking precedent over most all current political issues, I have found myself surrounded by both conservatives and liberals battling over what the true solution to America’s problems is.

Those on the left seem convinced that the removal of Donald Trump as America’s president, the blatant pandering to the will of the mob and the reinforcement of a Democratic government’s control will save the nation from its impending doom.

Those of the opposing right wing believe that salvation may be found in President Trumps reelection, a lockdown on lawlessness and the enhanced ability of the Republican Party’s control over America.

TRENDING: Joe Biden’s secret

Although these parties are so diametrically opposed to each other in their beliefs, both will inevitably choose to employ the metric of a gradually more controlling government to complete their objectives.

But would a stronger government truly be able to solve the problems ailing us? Could any form of government be fully capable of saving the people of America from every one of their problems?

Samuel Adams, the father of the American Revolution, knew the answer to this fundamental question and said this concerning it: “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt.”

Adams perfectly summarized the entirety of this governmental dilemma, saying that there is no version of a law or a constitution – or a government, for that matter – that is capable of protecting a people’s rights from men who are naturally bound to destroy it. Safety cannot, and will not, ever be found in a government whose parts are comprised of a people bound to naturally corrupted passions.

Is government the solution for the problems America faces? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

What, then, can save America?

The answer is God.

As the creator of government, He is the only one who can truly govern a people to its best. In other words, there is no version of a secular government that can contend with the unhinged passions of its people. God is the only one capable of this impossible task.

When a people acknowledge God as the creator and giver of their rights and the ultimate foundation on which freedom is built, they will live in the peace and prosperity in which he created them.

The founders were very clear in their understanding of this fact. Following his original statement, Samuel Adams said, “Could I be assured that America would remain virtuous, I would venture to defy the utmost efforts of enemies to subjugate her.”

Solidifying their belief that no government be formed and operated without God as its authority, our Founding Fathers created American law with an absolute acknowledgment of God as the only foundation capable of securing their rights.

There is only one thing that can save America, and it is not the government. It is not the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. It is God. And if we the people of America do not return to fundamental admission of God as our authority, we will never truly see the unabridged peace we all seek.

Watch a video version of this column.

Sign up for a FREE U.S. Constitution course with Jake MacAulay and the Institute on the Constitution.

Jake MacAulay is the CEO of the Institute on the Constitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

