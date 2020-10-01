https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/nevada-vote-bill-remove-definition-marriage-state-constitution/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – In November, Nevada will be voting on a bill to remove the definition of marriage as meaning between one man and one woman from the state constitution.

According to The Christian Post, Nevada was one of 30 states to ban same-sex marriage before the Obergefell vs. Hodges Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. But now, if Joint Resolution 2 passes in November, their constitution will be rewritten to enforce the Supreme Court ruling.

According to the Legislative Counsel’s digest, “This resolution amends Section 21 of Article 1 of the Nevada Constitution to require the State of Nevada and its political subdivisions to recognize all marriages regardless of gender. In addition, this resolution establishes the rights of religious organizations and members of the clergy to refuse to perform marriages on the basis of gender or other factors, and specifically provides that a person does not have a right to make a claim against a religious organization or member of the clergy for refusing to perform a marriage.”

