U.S.—In a debate format change-up, debaters who start talking over each other, interrupting the moderator, or straight-up lying will be doused with a bucket of official Nickelodeon green slime.

The move is expected to keep both candidates on their best behavior, lest they become the laughing stock of the kids in the audience as green goo falls all over their body. The candidates will also be expected to compete in goofy events, such as running over a rickety bridge to steal a forbidden idol from a temple and getting dressed up in Japanese mascots and being forced to run through a minefield.

“It’ll be the wackiest debate yet!” said moderator John Cena. “If you start to interrupt the other candidate, we’ll just pull this lever, and it’s slime time! Booyah! Oh yeah! SLIIIIIME!”

“SLIME TIME!”

The slime will be accompanied by a sad trombone noise to add to the hilarity. In addition, candidates who lie more than five times will win a special prize: they will get to drink from the fire hose!

