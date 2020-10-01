https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/new-york-times-says-trump-may-not-remain-ballot-after-covid-19-positive-test?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Shortly after President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times suggested that perhaps that will lead to the president dropping off the Nov. 3 ballot.

“Mr. Trump’s positive test result posed immediate challenges for the future of his campaign against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee, with barely a month until Election Day,” Times reporters Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman wrote, saying Trump’s positive test throws “the nation’s leadership into uncertainty.

“Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will lose much of his remaining time on the campaign trail. If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all,” they wrote.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck quickly blasted the paper for the way it framed the story.

“No big deal. Just The New York Times openly wondering if (read: rooting for) Trump should QUIT the election and thus preemptively concede to Joe Biden,” Houck wrote. “And yet, the national press don’t want to be called the enemy of the people.”

Others chimed in as well.

“No, he will not quit. I think the New York Times rag should close their doors forever,” wrote another Twitterer.

Lady Patriot said: “Unbelievable. The lengths the Left will go to steal an election.”

“Remain on the ballot at all? WOW … INSANITY,” tweeted Cable News Watch.

Trump wrote on Twitter early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement: “This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said mid-Friday morning that Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

Some liberals cheered the news.

“I hope he dies,” Zara Rahim, a former Barack Obama administration official who also worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, wrote on Twitter. Writer Alex Blagg went further in a Twitter post about Trump and Trump aide Hope Hicks. “Just a quick note of support for Hope Hicks and President Trump I hope they both die.”

Film director Michael Bonfiglio tweeted: “I hope Trump’s diagnosis wakes his supporters up to the reality of the pandemic and also that it makes him suffer and die.”

“Journalists” piled on, too. Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin tweeted: “He should resign immediately.”



