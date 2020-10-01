https://hannity.com/media-room/newsom-california-first-state-to-mandate-the-development-of-proposals-for-reparations/
AOC: Coronavirus Response ‘Should Be Drafted With a Lens of Reparations’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.03.20
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surprised millions of users on social media Friday; demanding the federal government’s Coronavirus response be “drafted with a lens of reparations.”
“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations,” posted AOC on Twitter.
COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities.
Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.
Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020
The Congresswoman made similar comments over Amazon’s response to the pandemic.
“Amazon’s attempt to smear Chris Smalls, one of their own warehouse workers, as ‘not smart or articulate’ is a racist & classist PR campaign. If execs are as concerned abt worker health & safety as they claim, then they should provide the full paid sick leave ALL workers deserve,” posted AOC on Twitter.
Amazon’s attempt to smear Chris Smalls, one of their own warehouse workers, as “not smart or articulate” is a racist & classist PR campaign.
If execs are as concerned abt worker health & safety as they claim, then they should provide the full paid sick leave ALL workers deserve. https://t.co/pAubxenDwr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020
Jeff Bezos: The richest man in the world.
Amazon: Pays $0 in federal income taxes.
Workers: Unable to get the protection they need.
The greed has got to end. I stand with Amazon workers who are fighting for their rights. https://t.co/TZwTvchLnh
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 2, 2020
“Jeff Bezos: The richest man in the world. Amazon: Pays $0 in federal income taxes. Workers: Unable to get the protection they need,” added Sen. Bernie Sanders. “The greed has got to end. I stand with Amazon workers who are fighting for their rights.”
‘FAR-LEFT UNITY PLATFORM’: Biden-Sanders ‘Task Force’ Calls for Halt on Deportations, Wage Hike, Reparations… MORE.
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden released details of his new “task force” with far-left Senator Bernie Sanders Thursday; calling for a “unity platform” that demands a $15 minimum wage, a halt on deportations for illegal immigrants, and “reparations.”
“The initiative represents an effort to bring together the more radical elements of the party – those who had supported Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist – along with Biden’s more centrist candidacy. The task force’s mission, according to a statement, is to address six key areas: climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care and immigration,” reports Fox News.
“Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction,” Sanders said in a statement.
Biden, meanwhile, said it was a “bold, transformative platform for our party and for our country.”
“And I am deeply grateful to Senator Sanders for working together to unite our party, and deliver real, lasting change for generations to come,” he said.
“Democrats commit to the important first step of supporting H.R. 40, which would establish a commission to examine how the legacy of 246 years of slavery and another century of Jim Crow segregation continues to impact the economic prospects of Black Americans today, and to recommend remedies,” it says.
Read the full report at Fox News.