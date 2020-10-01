https://hannity.com/media-room/newsom-california-first-state-to-mandate-the-development-of-proposals-for-reparations/

AOC: Coronavirus Response ‘Should Be Drafted With a Lens of Reparations’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.03.20

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surprised millions of users on social media Friday; demanding the federal government’s Coronavirus response be “drafted with a lens of reparations.”

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations,” posted AOC on Twitter.

COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

The Congresswoman made similar comments over Amazon’s response to the pandemic.

“Amazon’s attempt to smear Chris Smalls, one of their own warehouse workers, as ‘not smart or articulate’ is a racist & classist PR campaign. If execs are as concerned abt worker health & safety as they claim, then they should provide the full paid sick leave ALL workers deserve,” posted AOC on Twitter.

Amazon’s attempt to smear Chris Smalls, one of their own warehouse workers, as “not smart or articulate” is a racist & classist PR campaign. If execs are as concerned abt worker health & safety as they claim, then they should provide the full paid sick leave ALL workers deserve. https://t.co/pAubxenDwr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

Jeff Bezos: The richest man in the world.

Amazon: Pays $0 in federal income taxes.

Workers: Unable to get the protection they need. The greed has got to end. I stand with Amazon workers who are fighting for their rights. https://t.co/TZwTvchLnh — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 2, 2020

“Jeff Bezos: The richest man in the world. Amazon: Pays $0 in federal income taxes. Workers: Unable to get the protection they need,” added Sen. Bernie Sanders. “The greed has got to end. I stand with Amazon workers who are fighting for their rights.”