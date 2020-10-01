https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/01/no-big-thing-just-the-former-ceo-of-twitter-openly-tweeting-about-lining-up-and-shooting-capitalists-during-the-revolution/

Dick Costolo, a man who made millions and millions of dollars thanks to capitalism, wants capitalists who want to get politics out of business to be lined up against a wall and shot during the revolution.

On video.

That this guy was the CEO of Twitter from 2010-2015 says so much, and ain’t none of it good.

This editor has friends who have been suspended for questioning Google’s search terms, but oddly enough Dick’s tweet about killing people hasn’t landed him in any sort of suspension or lock.

Yup, Twitter sucks.

There is, however, a fairly impressive ratio on the tweet:

When fascists like Dick show you who they really are, believe them.

Not enough therapy in the world to fix Dick.

