Governor Jay Inslee is very angry with Boeing for getting TF outta Washington.

Sorry, but after the last 10 months or so, does anyone really blame them?

Other than Jay, of course:

Boeing’s announcement is an insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s. Washington remains the best place in the world to build airplanes. For the 70,000 skilled Washingtonians in the industry, we’re committed to keeping it that way.https://t.co/lc83Hrcwo5 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 1, 2020

Or maybe Boeing is sick of the way your state does things, Jay.

From Inslee:

“Washington state remains the best place in the world to build airplanes. Boeing’s success as a company is a credit to the workers and taxpayers of Washington state. Today’s announcement is an insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s. “I recently asked Boeing’s leadership what the company needs to keep 787 production in Washington state. In all our conversations, they never asked for anything. I understand the serious market forces Boeing faces today. What I don’t understand is why the company can’t commit to restoring production here when the market for this plane improves. “This news falls hardest on the more than 1,000 Washington workers who build the 787, and many more who face uncertainty as a result of this decision. The aerospace industry will remain a major employer in our state with about 70,000 workers. The state is committed to maintaining support for those companies and workers.

Jay can’t figure out why the mean ol’ corporation doesn’t want to be taxed and regulated to death.

Crazy, right?

Maybe they’re just tired of the looting, threats, hypocrisy and insanity of Washington’s hostile business climate? — Brad Huston (@BradHuston) October 1, 2020

Maybe?

Not the best place for business if there is threat of a Seattle-like head tax on WA businesses. Not to mention a looming decision on State income tax that will affect employees. Oh yeah, and your continued support for the unions. — HERD Times (@RiteConservativ) October 1, 2020

The insult is how you treat big corporations in our state and the reason they are leaving. Without Boeing our state would not be what it is today…. — Tyler Goff (@tgoff150) October 1, 2020

Apparently WA is not the best place to build airplanes 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2u6vNUxNqG — Ballistic (@BallisticPatri1) October 1, 2020

No it’s a reckoning. You should have treated them better. There will be more to follow and you have no one to blame but WA state’s failed policies. If you hadn’t noticed there are a lot more that are not going to come back because your inaction on COVID. You are failing our state — Lonely Despacito Biden Circle Boggs (@pjoshyb) October 1, 2020

What they said.

***

