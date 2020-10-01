https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/north-carolina-senator-thom-tillis-tests-positive-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, one of several high-ranking Republicans who announced positive coronavirus tests on Friday.

Tillis made the announcement via Twitter. “Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive,” he wrote. “I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well.”

He urged readers to wear masks, wash their hands and “practic[e] social distancing.”

President Trump in the early hours of Friday announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the disease. Sen. Mike Lee also announced a positive test result on Friday.

Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday as a precautionary measure; the president reportedly has a fever and is feeling fatigued.

