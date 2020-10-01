https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/01/now-you-see-it-democrats-want-to-end-elections/
RUSH: This is Brad in Owensboro, Kentucky. It’s great to have you, sir. I’m glad you waited. Hello.
CALLER: Mega dittos, Rush, from the Bluegrass State.
RUSH: Great to have you with us.
CALLER: I always wanted to talk to you. I was telling Mr. Snerdley, I think we finally reached the point that you have always said we would get to where the Democrats are done with elections. They don’t care anymore. They don’t think we’re smart enough to self-govern, and so they’re gonna try and steal this one, and it really doesn’t matter how many people vote or what we do. They’re gonna try and steal it, because it’s their last chance for a generation.
RUSH: Okay, two things. How are they gonna steal it? You said they’re tired of competing in elections, meaning campaigning. What I think is they’re really tired of being rejected. They’re tired of people they don’t respect having a say-so in whether they win or lose.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: That’s what bugs ’em. They don’t think they should have to run. They don’t believe they need to subject themselves to the opinion of a bunch of people they don’t respect.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: So given that they don’t really believe in elections, and how they gonna steal this?
CALLER: They’re gonna go to the communist model of having an election where the results don’t matter. They’re gonna do mail-in ballots. They’re gonna do (crosstalk) —
RUSH: Oh.
CALLER: They’re gonna burn the country down. They’re gonna do whatever they have to do —
RUSH: Oh.
CALLER: — to change the actual vote.
RUSH: I see. So they’re not gonna cancel the election. They’re just gonna try to overwhelm it?
CALLER: For sure, and that’s what their mentors in the Communist Party have always done. They always had elections. It’s just the people didn’t really get to choose.
RUSH: Well, their mentors in the Communist Party wiped out elections. I mean, Putin gets 97% of the vote. Castro gets all the votes — or got. They still do them. To create the illusion as some sort of democratic result here, that some dictator is actually loved and adored and preferred by the people that he’s got in jail. But, no, I think… You know, I’ve always believed — and this is a psychological thing, folks.
This is a psychological analysis of these people. They resent the whole premise behind elections. Look, they don’t believe they should have to persuade anybody to agree with them. Therefore, they don’t believe in campaigns. They don’t believe in the free, open exchange of ideas. There aren’t any legitimate ideas outside of their own.
They don’t believe in giving legitimacy to anybody who is not already on their side. So if this is who they are psychologically — if they have no interest in persuading people, if they have no interest in acquiring power as a result of massive public support — then who are they? What are they? They want power simply to have it. They don’t want it to derive from the people.
They don’t want it to derive from persuading people that their ideas are the best — and where is all of that codified? All of that thinking, all of that behavior is codified in elections. What are elections about? Elections are about trying to persuade people to support you, to vote for you. Based on what? Well, it could be any number of things.
It could be you’re better looking than the other guy. You’re gonna give away more welfare than the other guy. You’re gonna beat our enemies better than anybody else. Whatever it is, elections are the result of persuading millions of people to support you. They resent having to do that. One reason is they’re a minority. They can’t persuade a majority of people.
They can’t persuade a majority of Americans to support Black Lives Matter. They can’t persuade a majority of Americans to support burning down American cities and private property. They can’t persuade a majority of Americans to go along with their ideas on guns and eliminating free speech. They can’t persuade anybody to agree with that!
Those are things they’re gonna have to force on people, and they are more than willing and eager to force that stuff on you, but they need the power to do it. So they have to go through the motions. The modern-day Democrats have to go through the motions of campaigning, and they have to go through the motions of trying to win the hearts and minds of voters.
But they resent the hell out of it. And in their world, it’s the one thing standing in their way: This need, this requirement to win elections. And I’m just telling you: As soon as they can figure out a way to eliminate elections, they will do it, ’cause they resent the hell out of it. This is… (interruption) Mr. Snerdley, the program observer, just said to me over the IFB.
He said, “I gotta admit something. When I first heard you say that the left and Democrats ultimately want to do away with elections, I thought you were going insane. I thought you were mad. I thought that all of this had finally gotten to you.” Well, that has to be some years ago now when I first advanced the theory. But now you say you can see it?
(interruption) “They’re doing it in front of our faces.” They really are. They are attempting to win elections without broad public support. That’s what they’re trying to do. That’s just another way of phrasing what they’re doing. How do you win elections without broad public support?
You have to cheat. You have to game the system. Most people who consider themselves Americans and practitioners of small-D democracy, believe in the sanctity of elections. They believe in the sanctity of campaigning and convincing a majority of Americans to support them.
That’s where you get your mandate. That’s where you get the power to implement your ideas. And the more people voting for you, the more power you have, the bigger mandate you got. These people resent having to get a mandate. Why should they have to get public approval? Screw these idiots. You, screw you. Why should you have to give them approval? Why should you have a say-so in whether they can do what they want to do or not?
That’s who these people are, and they’re so ticked off they’re burning down your town; they’re burning down your city. They resent the hell out of having to please you. They resent the hell needing your support. They hate it. They’re not interested in your support. They’re not interested in what you think. They’re not interested in your point of view. They don’t care to have to find out who you are and how to persuade you. And they resent the hell out of the fact they have to do it.
And I’m just telling you, the sooner they can figure out how they can get what they want without elections — and the only way they can do it is violence, intimidation, or cheating — they will do it. Right now they are attempting to win elections without winning broad public support. Now, some of you might say, “Rush, I’m not sure that’s right. I see Biden campaigning.” No, you don’t.
How many of you can tell me what the hell the guy’s for? He just denounced everything that the Bernie Sanders agenda’s all about. He just denounced the Green New Deal. He just denounced a bunch of things that he had to promise to support in order to get the nomination. The Democrats have never been up front and honest about what their agenda really is. It’s only in the past couple years of Trump when they’ve been driven insane that they’re being somewhat forthcoming about who they are and what they believe in.
They’re living in the illusion that more and more Americans are starting to agree with them because more and more Americans they think hate Trump. And along the way they’re taking for granted the black vote’s gonna be there, the Hispanic vote, minority vote, women’s vote, taken for granted it’s all gonna be there. But there’s no question that they resent the electoral process. It’s beneath them. I’m speaking psychologically here, folks.
It’s all about knowing who anybody is. And how do I know? I listen to them. I watch ’em. It’s abundantly clear. They do not like America. They do not like the democratic process. They resent it. It’s beneath them. Their ideas, such as they are, are all that matter. And if you don’t agree with them, too bad. You can’t stop ’em. You’re nobody.