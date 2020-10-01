https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-new-york-times-rolling-stone-abc-and-cbs-all-denied-motions-to-dismiss-lawsuit-brought-by-covington-teen-nick-sandmann

Motions to dismiss defamation lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann against multiple left-wing news outlets were denied.

Motions to Dismiss defamation lawsuits against NY Times, Rolling Stone, ABC, & CBS were just DENIED. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) October 1, 2020

The New York Times, Rolling Stone, ABC News, and CBS News’ motions to dismiss the lawsuit brought forward by the defamed teenager were rejected Thursday.

“Today marks another important step towards achieving justice against a media that thinks it has a license to smear,” Sandmann told The Post Millennial.

Sandmann’s defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post was initially dismissed. Sandmann’s attorneys later amended the complaint, reopening the suit. In July, The Washington Post settled the lawsuit with an amount not disclosed to the public.

Sandmann’s lawyers also filed a lawsuit on his behalf against CNN in March 2019, seeking $275 million in damages for “vicious” and “direct attacks” towards the high schooler. In January of this year, CNN settled the lawsuit with an undisclosed amount.

Sandmann recently delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention, recounting the incident from his perspective and the relentless backlash he faced from mainstream media. The now-college freshman was subsequently hired by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign.