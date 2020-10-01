https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/01/oh-my-god-dr-pradheep-shanker-blisters-andrew-cuomo-for-literally-the-worst-lie-on-coronavirus-this-year-and-msm-for-letting-him-get-away-with-it/

Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Finger Lakes News Radio that “I put my head on the pillow at night saying I saved lives, that’s how I sleep at night.”

Needless to say, a lot of people understandably took issue with that.

They should take issue with this as well, from the same interview:

Cuomo tells Finger Lakes Daily News that COVID patients were never sent to nursing homes “It never happened” pic.twitter.com/JssBVNqg7n — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 30, 2020

That’s news to us.

Who better to check on it than Chris Cuomo, who is nothing if not completely objective when it comes to his brother’s colossal failures on dealing with COVID19 in New York?

CRUZ: “Was it a mistake when your brother implemented a policy that nursing homes had to accept covid positive patients?” CUOMO: “My brother was the first to say that there was a learning curve, mistakes were made, and they changed things as soon as they could.” pic.twitter.com/Z7MJfz2yqh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2020

“Mistakes were made.” Perhaps the biggest mistake was putting a garbage person like Andrew Cuomo in charge of New York.

From New York Health Department (@healthnygov) report: “A survey conducted by NYSDOH shows that approximately 6,326 COVID-positive residents were admitted to facilities between March 25, 2020 and May 8, 2020.”@NYGovCuomo: “It never happened.”https://t.co/P1JfySGJkm https://t.co/r3CzEdv9nc pic.twitter.com/tmiXwe4rk7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 1, 2020

well this is ironic…https://t.co/tnZA6w23HV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 1, 2020

Pants on 🔥 — Buck (@beckel1965) October 1, 2020

This isn’t just any egregious lie. This is, quite possibly, the most egregious kind.

Conservative radiologist Pradheep Shanker makes that case in a brutal thread slamming both Andrew Cuomo and the media who enable his shameless gaslighting:

OH. MY. GOD. This is literally the worst lie on coronavirus this year. And that includes anything said by Donald Trump. The media is M.I.A. on this…why? The incompetene/negligence is quite staggering. https://t.co/Nfu83B1NMb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

I can’t even. Nobody is serious about dealing with facts, and holding leaders to account. I read an article today abut how Italian leaders faced up to their failures. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have been honest about their failures…and our media helps cover it up. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

Be honest to the public. We all screwed up. Making mistakes is part of life. LYING ABOUT IT? That is evil. https://t.co/kPZKxtdcDH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

Lets not forget that Cuomo is also hiding the data and internal memos on this…and some of the data appears to have been purposefully destroyed. But hey, who cares? Only 40k people died. NO WORRIES. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

As for brother @ChrisCuomo …don’t pretend to be a journalist when you and @CNN aren’t reporting on this. https://t.co/7C8olef2Bv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

“@AP which should be praised as one of the only major outlets pursuing this story — has been denied access to New York’s nursing-home death data despite filing public records request three months ago.”https://t.co/b4mv8ONEq9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

“Any state-by-state comparison is difficult to make because many states count deaths differently. New York, for example, DOES NOT COUNT THE DEATHS OF NURSING HOME RESIDENTS IN HOSPITALS AS NURSING HOME DEATHS, AS MANY OTHER STATES DO.”https://t.co/OUCtdm72Ys — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

“In defending its policy, the Cuomo administration has stressed that nursing homes incapable of safely caring for COVID patients could have declined to accept them. Several nursing home experts have said many homes feared denying admissions because of the state’s directive.”‘ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

So, on this thread, I posted conservative outlets (@NRO), non-partisan (@AP), mainstream liberal (@nytimes) and far left (@thenation)…but strangely most TV and other outlets…silent. Pathetic. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

“Pathetic” is the nicest thing you can call it.

By the way…this doesn’t even hold Cuomo to account for a mistake that we still don’t talk about: Failing to close the subway. I posted on 3/10, when people were laughing at me. Subway ridership…without masks…they took another month to close it.https://t.co/yOmFIQorv4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2020

Dr. Shanker is right to be outraged. Everyone should be outraged.

And yet, Andrew Cuomo holds himself up as a hero, with the media’s muscle behind him.

Shame on Andrew Cuomo and all of his enablers.

