https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/10/01/matthew-mayhew-why-america-needs-college-football-anti-racism/
About The Author
Related Posts
Remember When Geraldine Ferraro Led the Field for the 1984 Democrat Nomination for President? Yeah, Neither Do I.
August 21, 2020
Nancy Pelosi Invokes Elijah Cummings’ Memory To Justify Impeachment
December 18, 2019
How Barr Poisoned the Mueller Rollout
April 6, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy